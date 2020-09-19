Pair of friends give birth on the same day in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAS/KETK) Two friends from Texas got an unexpected surprise. They delivered their children on the same day.

“It turned out to be such a good day,” said Bailey Horwood.

Horwood didn’t think she could have children, so when she found out she was pregnant with her first baby, she called her best friend Cheyenne Wilson.

“We just have a really special bond,” said Wilson.

Wilson moved to Stephenville when she was in the 4th grade, and Horwood was one of the first people she met.

“We’ve been like best friends ever since.” Wilson said.

The duo have shared special moments together. For example, they were pregnant at the same time.

“I’ve always thought it would be so cool if we were to get married at the same time and have kids at the same time,” said Wilson.

Horwood rushed to Texas Health Southwest Hospital in Fort Worth on September 14, four days before her due date.

She started having a conversation with one of the nurses.

“By the way my best friend is having her C-section today, said Horwood. “I said the name and she’s like, ‘that’s literally scheduled for the room next to yours’ and I was like ‘stop!'”

The friends gave birth in the same hospital with only a few feet seperating their rooms.

“When she came out, they said it’s a girl you could literally hear them cheer in the next room,” said Horwood.

Sayer Horwood was born on Sept. 14 and Mesa Kelly Wilson was born about an hour later.

“I hope that she has that same relationship that me and Bailey have with Sayer.” Wilson said.