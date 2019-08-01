Overton man wanted for endangering child has been captured

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Overton man wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday afternoon by deputies.

Matthew Labeff, 34, has three past convictions for assault in the last decade, including on a peace officer. He is currently sitting in the Smith County Jail.

He is charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child and is being held on a $300,000 bond. Labeff was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

RELATED: Smith County Sheriff searching for man wanted for endangering a child