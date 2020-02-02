Over a ton of pot seized in 2 incidents hours apart at Texas border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Drug sniffing dogs, high technology, and officer expertise all contributed to the discovery of more than a ton of marijuana Wednesday at a Texas port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

In two separate incidents, border officers assigned the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso seized 2,634 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $2 million.

The latest seizure involved a tractor-trailer hauling an empty flatbed bearing that was referred to an X-ray inspection about 9 p.m. Wednesday. The X-ray showed anomalies within the floor of the flatbed, and a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Officers then uncovered 419 bundles of marijuana weighing of 1,577 pounds.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

About noon Wednesday, a heavy-duty utility truck carrying aluminum foil that entered the commercial area of the port was also referred to an extensive inspection and X-ray. That’s where a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to bundled of marijuana hidden in the boxes of aluminum foil. In all, officers found 626 bundles weighing of 1,057 pounds.

“The cargo environment is challenging as the varying types of vehicles and commodities provide smugglers numerous places to hide contraband,” said Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations. “The layered enforcement approach CBP utilizes helped in making these seizures.”

The investigation in both cases continues.