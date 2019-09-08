Over 700 participate in Tyler walk to end prostate cancer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People in the Tyler community gathered together for the 4th annual ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk on Saturday morning to raise money for prostate cancer research.

“It raises money so that we can have prostate cancer screenings. And we also have some funds that are distributed through Bethesda Clinic for men who can’t afford treatment for prostate cancer,” said James McAndrew, a physician with Tyler Urology.

According to Dr. McAndrew, 1 in 9 men will get prostate in their lifetime.

Nearly 700 people came from across East Texas to bring awareness about prostate cancer, honor family members who have died from the disease, or because they battle with the disease themselves.

Besides the physical aspect of the fundraiser, participants could visit the vendors and participate in a wide variety of educational games about prostate cancer.