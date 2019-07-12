Breaking News
Texas deploys resources to Louisiana to assist with disaster response

Over 180K smoke detectors recalled for faulty switch

News
Posted: / Updated:

Check your smoke detectors, Universal Security Instruments is recalling 180,000 after failing to alert of fire.

“The smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

There have been 134 reports of failure to activate during installation.

The detectors were sold between July 2015 and December 2016, for about $20.

Consumers should inspect their smoke alarms to determine if it will activate. Press the test button to determine if it is operating.

If the alarm sounds, the detector is working properly.

If the alarm does not sound, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.

For full information on the recall, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC