Over 180K smoke detectors recalled for faulty switch

Check your smoke detectors, Universal Security Instruments is recalling 180,000 after failing to alert of fire.

“The smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

There have been 134 reports of failure to activate during installation.

The detectors were sold between July 2015 and December 2016, for about $20.

Consumers should inspect their smoke alarms to determine if it will activate. Press the test button to determine if it is operating.

If the alarm sounds, the detector is working properly.

If the alarm does not sound, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.

For full information on the recall, click here.