O’Rourke raises just $3.6 million in second quarter, slides in polls

(KETK) – Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke raised $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, a drastic drop in fundraising from the Texan who entered the race four months ago with high expectations.

O’Rourke started his campaign as one of the top fundraisers this cycle, bringing in over $6 million in just his first 24 hours and nearly $10 million in the first three weeks.

Since then, the money has slowed and O’Rourke has never been able to launch himself in the polls like Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg.

He currently averages a little more than 1 percent in polls and his fundraisers are quickly vanishing as the contenders have begun to separate themselves.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, he burned through much more money than he raised in the second quarter, spending $5.3 million. That left him with $5.2 million in the bank.

His campaign said the average contribution in the second quarter was $30 with 98 percent of donations under $200.

O’Rourke still has yet to qualify for the fall debate stage. To do so, a candidate must have over 130,000 donors and need to be above 2 percent in four polls in the states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Only five candidates have met those two conditions so far: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The debates will be held on September 12, but the location has not been announced.