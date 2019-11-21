Original Gerber baby turns 93

(KETK) – One of America’s most famous babies may not be as young as she used to be, but it will not make Wednesday any less special for her.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby who was selected from a sketch back in 1928, turns 93 on Wednesday.

The company had a contest to see find a face to represent their baby food. After many artists submitted paintings, the company went with a charcoal sketch drawn by Dorothy Hope Smith.

Smith at the time was Cook’s neighbor and Gerber made her face the original trademark in 1931.

Cook would grow up and spent most of her career as an English teacher.