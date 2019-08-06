Oregon man accidentally throws away shoe box with $23,000 in it

Breaking News
An Oregon man is glad to have his stack of cash back after throwing it in trash.

The man says his wife was cleaning up around the house when she mistakenly threw away a shoebox containing nearly $23,000 in cash.

When he couldn’t find the money, he called the trash collector which thankfully was able to locate the box and bills.

The man says all but $60 was recovered.

The garbage company says it’s glad it was able to locate the missing money.

“I was working on the line pulling cardboard that needs to be recycle when I suddenly saw some big stacks of $20 bills. How do you toss a shoebox of money and why you keeping the money in a shoebox to begin with?”

