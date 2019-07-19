One Tank Trip: A peachy perfect summer fit

This is the last of a five-part series called “One tank trips.” It’s where we take you to unique places around East Texas that offers fun and affordable places to take our families! At Efurd Orchards, they offer just that.

When you take a step inside, you take a step back in time. It’s where there’s an appreciation for the simplicity of things.

“I believe that you don’t see this anymore. There’s no place like this anymore. Everything is just kinda going away. People want their kids to see all the old stuff and how it used to be done.” Brantly Efurd, family owns Efurd Orchards

Known for their peache, Efurd Orchards is East Texas homegrown and the people have taken notice for many years now.

“We’ve been here since 1972,” Efurd said. “When my grandpa started it, I think we had 40 acres, it was just an old dirt floor place. Now we’ve got close to 20,000 trees, somewhere close to the 200-acre mark.”

And the reasons why it’s most worth the drive is for the people and the atmosphere.

“It’s just fun, old, and like vintage. You can’t really go anywhere like this.” Emma, visitor

“Coming here, you’re not just on your phones or in bed watching tv, you actually get to talk to each other and be together,” Lily, a visitor, said.

And perhaps the best way to cool down on a hot summer day is with some homemade peach ice cream. They’ve got several different flavors and it’s it’s something they’re widely known for.

“It’s great you can’t go anywhere else to get ice cream like this,” Lily said.

For a nice little slow down, a sweet treat, and time well spent, Efurd Orchards wants to be that place for you.

“As far as the old-time country feel, I’d like to keep that like it is and keep it like its been going,” Efurd said.

Efurd Orchards is located in Pittsburgh, TX. You can check out their Facebook page here and also their website here.

