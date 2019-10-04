Two people injured in Tyler shooting; gunman in custody

Tyler, TX (KETK) Tyler police are searching for a shooter after one person was found wounded in a neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:55 P.M. near the 3500 block of Jan Avenue.

According to police an 18 year-old male was at home when someone arrived at his front door. Upon answering the door, the victim said a man that he knew was standing at his threshold with a gun.

The two began to fight. During the scuffle, the unidentified gunman opened fire on the victim. The two continued to tussle, causing the gun to go off again wounding the gunman who then ran away into the night.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the gunman is described as a black male, between 5’9″ and 6′ tall. Authorities advise that residents stay at home while they conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. KETK will continue to keep you updated with as we learn more about this developing story.