ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — One person is dead after a large tree fell on a home in Arkansas early Monday morning.

according to a preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service, the tree fell on the man after all the storms blew through.

The National Weather Service Office of Tulsa estimates the incident occurred at around 12:29 a.m. on Monday due to high winds in the area.

