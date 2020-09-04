Woman hospitalized after 18-wheeler t-bones car in San Augustine County

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Safety investigated a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of US 96 and SH 147.

At around 1 p.m. Autumn Stephens, 20, of Lufkin was traveling south on SH 147.

Stephens reportedly stopped at the intersection then attempted to cross onto US 96 when she was hit by George Mururu, 38, of Frisco, who was traveling north

Stephens was transported to UT Tyler for treatment.

Mururu was not injured during the crash.

Additional information is not available at this time.