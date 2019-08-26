One dead in single 18-wheeler crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas DPS has released the names in an 18-wheeler crash that left one dead and one injured on Saturday.

Investigation reports revealed a Kenworth 18-wheeler was traveling south at 1:00 a.m. when the truck drove off the roadways and into the grassy median where it overturned, spilling a load of lumber.

The driver was identified as Leross Sykes, 47, from Natchitoches, Louisianna. Sykes was transported to a Conroe hospital by a helicopter for treatment.

A passenger in the 18-wheeler was ejected and identified as Vernechor Louicious, 45. Louicious was pronounced dead at the scene by Polk County Justice of the Peace.

The crash remains under investigation.