LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, police officials responded to the scene of a fatal car crash in the 1500 block of Tulane Drive of Lufkin, according to Lufkin Police.

The driver was heading eastbound on Tulane Drive when he drifted off the road, overcorrected, and hit a tree in front of a home.

No seatbelt was worn and the driver was partially ejected out the passenger window.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.