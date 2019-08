SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas DPS is investigating a crash that led one dead on SH 7, 12 miles West of Center.

At 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, the driver of a Ford pickup was traveling east when the truck left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

The driver was identified at Julio Vazquez, 28, from Center. Vazquez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.