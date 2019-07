POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a single car crash, seven miles west of Livingston, according to Texas DPS.

After 3 p.m. on July 5, a Nissan truck was traveling west on FM 3277 at a high rate of speed when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Cory New of Livingston. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.