One dead after striking trees and overturning

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after the driver left the roadway and struck several trees before overturning.

At around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday evening, Texas DPS responded to a one-vehicle crash on FM 1818, about eight miles east of Diboll.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Kia SUV was traveling east when for unknown reasons, they left the roadway and struck several trees before overturning.

The driver was identified as Delores Zavala, 52, of Diboll. Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.