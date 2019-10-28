One arrested, charged with capital murder in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, Texas (KETK) – One arrest has been made in the weekend shooting at on off-campus homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce.

Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville was taken in custody and charged with capital murder.

Gonzales has a bond set at one million dollars.

His only prior conviction includes a minor traffic violation. Currently, police have not found a motive and believe Gonzales acted alone.

As of the press conference, four victims in the hospital are in good condition and one is still in critical condition.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

On Sunday evening, shots were fired at the Dallas vigil for Kevin Berry, a victim in the shooting. After working with Dallas officials, Hunt County officials do not believe both incidents are connected.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Overnight Sunday, at an off-campus party for Texas A&M Commerce, shots were fired as over 750 people ran for their lives in Greenville.

In the early morning, investigators found two people dead and 12 others injured.

Kevin Barry Jr. of Dallas and Byron Cravens Jr. of Arlinton, both 23, were killed in the attack.

