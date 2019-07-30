ON A MISSION: Dallas area woman working to provide diapers to needy families

Keeping a child in diapers can cost thousands of dollars a year and while every baby needs them, not every family can afford them.

According to our news partners, KXAS, Tommie Wright of Richardson learned the extent of the need while at a recent Rotary Club meeting. She says it was a lightbulb moment that sent the jewelry store associate on a mission to collect diapers and cash.

“If you can’t afford diapers, you keep your child in a diaper for a long period of time. Sometimes they reuse diapers,” said Wright.

“Not everybody is privileged, not everyone has a great job that they can go to,” added Wright.

