‘Foul play’ suspected in Ole Miss student’s death

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mississippi, (KETK) – 21-year-old Ole Miss student’s death ruled as ‘foul play’, according to officials Monday.

Deputies found the body of Alexandria Kostial on Saturday morning while on routine patrol. She was discovered in Harmontown, nearly 30 miles from the University of Mississippi where she attended school, according to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Kostial’s father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook “Saturday afternoon, we were visited by the Sunset Hills MO POlice who communicated to us that our beautiful dear Alexandria (Ally) Kostial was the victim of a homicide.”

This summer she was attending classes and teaching fitness classes at Ole Miss, her father wrote.

University of Mississippi interim Chancellor Larry Sparks said that Kostial had been pursuing a marketing degree in the university’s school of business administration.

One of Kostial’s sorority sisters wrote, “She was the brightest light and always had a smile on her face. She truly was a ray of sunshine.”

The investigation is still under investigation.