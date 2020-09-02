Old Navy will pay employees to serve as poll workers on election day

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010 file photo shows an Old Navy Store in Paramus, N.J. On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, Gap Inc. says it no longer intends to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity after determining it would be too costly and complex, especially given the retailer’s recent struggles. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KETK)- Old Navy announced they will pay their employees that serve as poll workers during election day, according to a press release.

Old Navy made this announcement on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. The company currently has 50,000 field employees in more than 1,000 store locations in the U.S. , and they are trying to encourage these employees to serve their communities.

Old Navy will pay their employees eight hours if they work at the polls, and they will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction.

“We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls. Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,” said Nancy Green, the President of Old Navy.

Old Navy is also partnering with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to recruit 250,000 new poll workers to make sure that voting at the polls runs smoothly across the country on November 3.