Old Jacksonville Highway construction in full swing, delays continue

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Construction on Old Jacksonville Highway is underway between Flint and Gresham, and TxDOT says the project is now in full swing.

Work has been going on for weeks on the road to expand it to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane and bike lanes.

To complete the project, construction workers have set out several cones and signs, and may temporarily direct drivers to make sure the area is safe.

Kathi White, the public information officer for TxDOT, says motorists need to continue to use caution in this area.

“There are temporary lane closures as necessary, and actually they finished the detour pavement to move the traffic at both ends,” White said. “Now we’re at the point to start major construction to so now the major work begins.”

The project previously was held up due to weather and utility relocation.

In construction zones, White reminds drivers to drive at 45 mph or slower as necessary and seek alternate routes to avoid lane closures and delays.

The project is expected to be completed in fall of 2021, and has a budget of $14.5 million.