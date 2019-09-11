Oklahoma high school class ring returned after 30 years

OKLAHOMA (KETK) – After 30 years, an Oklahoma woman’s class ring was finally returned.

“I wore this ring everywhere I went, and I was proud of it,” she said.

In 1982, Mary Walling lost her ring during her junior year of high school while at the lake with her friends.

“Just goofing off with friends. I looked down, and the ring was gone,” she said. “I was sad, I was really sad.”

It sat in the water for years until Linda Watson’s husband found it while searching around with a metal detector.

“He found two class rings, at the time! They drained the lake in ’98, so that’s about the time we were out there,” Linda Watson said.

The couple found the owner of the other class ring fairly quickly. As for Walling’s ring, they put it in a drawer and forgot about it.

“I just happened to cross it the other day,” she said. “I wanted to get it back to the rightful owner,” Linda said.

She posted the ring on Facebook where Walling’s friend spotted it and told her about it.

The two decided on a place to meet and Walling got her ring back.

“I told her I appreciated it and gave her a big hug,” said Walling.