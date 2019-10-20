Oh deer! 20 rehabilitated deer have been released back into the wild

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Wildlife Rescue released 20 rehabilitated deer back into the wild Saturday morning.

The rescue center takes care of more than 6,500 animals every year, and 20 of their 55 deer were released just outside of Austin on private land in Lytton Springs, near Dale, TX.

Austin Wildlife Rescue was founded in 1977. The organization answers more than 13,000 calls annually to help the public with wildlife inquiries around Austin. Animals they help include everything from deer to skunks to snakes and more.

If you need assistance with a wildlife issue you can find more information at Austin Wildlife Rescue’s website.