JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Crews are responding to a structure fire at M&H Crate in the Dialville area, according to Instanews Cherokee County.

The business is owned by Pat McCown, father of NFL player and East Texas native Josh McCown.

Gallatin fire, Jacksonville fire, and Rusk VFD are on their way to the scene.

Crews are blocking FM 347. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as officials work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.