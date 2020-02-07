Officials name Northeast Texas county ‘hot spot’ for feral hogs

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – Landowners gathered Thursday at the annual Ag Expo to get the latest information on fighting invasions of feral hogs.

Agriculture experts talked about the most effective ways to control the feral hog population, which they say continues to worsen.

“Through hunting, you may only get one or two hogs at a time, with trapping you can get up to 30, 40 hogs at a time if you’re lucky. But, you know, average, around 20 hogs at a time. And so, it’s a lot more successful being able to trap the whole group versus just scattering the group and causing them to reproduce,” said Miller Co. Extension Agent Jennifer Caraway.

She added that Miller, Little River, Lafayette and Bowie County, Texas are hot spots in this region for the destructive animals.

The Miller County, Ark. Extension Office has a trap available for use.

There is regularly a waiting list for the Game Changer trap. For more information, you can contact the Miller Co. office at (870) 779-3609.

If you live in Bowie County, Texas, you can call (903) 628-6702.

An agent can provide a list of people that may be able to help residents trap feral hogs.