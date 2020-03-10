OFFICIALS: Do not support fraudulent GoFundMe pages

News

by: Bianca Marais

Posted: / Updated:
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public not to support fraudulent GoFundMe pages in the wake of the developments in the Evelyn Boswell case.

On Feb. 23, the sheriff’s office warned the public against misinformation spreading on social media regarding the then-active AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-month-old Evelyn, after photos of investigators circulated, as well as information for a GoFundMe page.

