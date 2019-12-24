Officials confirm first case of measles since 1999 in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person in Travis County has been diagnosed with measles for the first time since 1999, according to the City of Austin.

Austin Public Health is working with health departments in Central Texas to inform people who were at specific locations listed below that they may have been exposed to measles.

Locations of possible measles exposure (provided by City of Austin)

December 14 (evening):

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6301 West Parmer Lane

December 14 – 16:

HEB, 6001 West Parmer Lane

December 15:

Saam Thai, 6301 West Parmer Lane

December 15 – 16

Mandola’s Italian, 4700 Guadalupe Street

December 16 (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.):

Target, 10107 Research Boulevard

Marco’s Pizza, 11011 Research Boulevard

December 17 (12 p.m.– 4 p.m.):

Austin-Bergstrom International United Airlines, gate 29 area



(Courtesy: Austin Public Health)

Austin Public Health officials are working with the CDC to contact people in reference to those who may have come into contact with this person at ABIA and who were on the same plane.

“A measles case in Austin may result in an outbreak of up to 400 cases,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Health Authority for Austin Public Health. “That’s why we’re trying to get on top of this.”

The city says United Flight 790 left ABIA for Chicago on December 17th. Officials say the infected man then connected on a flight to Virginia.

United Airlines sent out this statement to KXAN regarding the matter:

“We are working closely with the Austin Health Department after they notified us of a health issue involving a specific passenger on flight 790 from Austin, Texas to Chicago on December 17th. We continue to follow all health department and CDC instructions during this process.” KIMBERLY GIBBS, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS, UNITED AIRLINES

Measles is a virus that is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those who are not vaccinated are at high risk when around someone who has measles. Symptoms include cough, rash, fever and sore eyes.

For years now, KXAN has reported on the increasing number of parents in Texas choosing to opt their children out of vaccinations.

It’s one reason Tarrytown pharmacy began offering the Measles Mumps Rubella vaccine two months ago. During that time, they’ve issued four vaccines.

“We wanted to include the MMR because our vaccination rate for the vaccine is slightly lower than the national average,” said Alex Bao, who works at the pharmacy.

If you have received two Measles Mumps Rubella vaccinations, you are protected. If you received one or no MMR vaccinations you are at an increased risk of infection.

The city is asking people to call the doctor immediately if you have been to these locations during these dates and develop a fever before Jan. 1, 2020. They also ask that you do not just show up to doctor’s office but to make sure you call first to ensure the safest preventative way to stop possible spreading of the virus.

For more information on measles, visit the city’s website.