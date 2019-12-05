Officials say Pearl Harbor shooter dead, multiple people injured

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials say a gunman shot three people at the Pearl Habor Naval Shipyard before killing himself.

The alleged shooter has been tentatively identified as a U.S. sailor.

He reportedly injured three Department of Defense civilian workers.

The report came in at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. The incident took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

The base is no longer under lockdown

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.

Scene right now outside of Pearl Harbor, which has been locked down due to reports of an active shooter. Heavy police presence in the area. We will update you with the latest details on @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/mHbHmmasm8 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH are closed.

The public is advised to heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

Following an active shooter incident at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), all TheBus services operating within JBPHH are currently disrupted.



Service disruptions on Routes 9, 19, PH1, PH2, PH3, PH4, PH6, and PH7 are ongoing. — Transportation HNL (@hnldts) December 5, 2019

According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

Following the incident, Hawaii Governor David Ige released a statement:

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.” GOV. DAVID IGE

This story will be updated.