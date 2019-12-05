Officials say Pearl Harbor shooter dead, multiple people injured

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials say a gunman shot three people at the Pearl Habor Naval Shipyard before killing himself.
The alleged shooter has been tentatively identified as a U.S. sailor.
He reportedly injured three Department of Defense civilian workers.
The report came in at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. The incident took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.
The base is no longer under lockdown
“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.
Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH are closed.
The public is advised to heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.
According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.
The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.
Following the incident, Hawaii Governor David Ige released a statement:
“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.”GOV. DAVID IGE
