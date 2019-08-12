Officers create school safety list to help parents and students feel secure

The Henderson Police Department created a school safety list on Facebook to help parents and children feel secure as they start a new year.

With security at the front of a lot of families minds, members of the Henderson PD say the list includes great practices for all students to carry out.

At the top of the list, the Henderson PD says to never post your child’s schedule for school online.

“Even if it’s just to compare between parents to see everyone’s schedule,” said Detective Randolph with Henderson PD. “Sharing it online allows anyone to have access to your kid’s information.”

Second on the list, Detective Randolph says to never write your child’s name on the outside of his or her backpack.

“A stranger will see the name on the backpack and immediately will say hey, Emily, how are you?” said Detective Randolph. “Emily automatically will stop and say, do I know you? And that opens up the gate for a person, AKA a stranger, to take your child.”

Officers recommend helping your child memorize their home address and important phone numbers as young as possible, in case of emergencies.

If they have trouble memorizing the information, writing down emergency information and placing it on a card inside his or her backpack can help if they get lost.

Detective Randolph also suggests writing down any allergies on the card as well.

For more safety advice you can contact the Henderson police at (903) 657-3512 .