Officer, there’s a bear in the bathroom

BIG SKY, Montana (KETK) -Well, here’s something you don’t see every day.

Or maybe you do, if you’re with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Service.

Members of that agency were called out recently to a hotel in Big Sky, Montana, to help with “a young black bear found comfortably sleeping in a hotel bathroom in Big Sky,” according to the MFWP’s Facebook page.

The post says the little guy climbed through a window and settled in for a nap in the hotel restroom. He seemed “very comfortable” and showed no signs of leaving.

But, really, who’s going to make him, right?

Enter MFWP, along with deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. The officers tranquilized the bear and carried him out of the bathroom to a waiting stretcher, where he was examined. MFWP said he’ll be released in a less populated area. (Hopefully one with good facilities; he seems a discerning little fellow.)

No one was injured in the encounter, and the bear, clearly a well-mannered guest, did no damage.

The little guy’s adventure was captured on video by the staff of Buck’s T-4 Lodge & Restaurant, who shared video of their visitor on Facebook.

We had a surprise visitor last night in the hotel lobby. A yearling black bear found its way through a window into the ladies' room. Huge shoutout to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for keeping our guests safe, while recognizing what a once-in-a-lifetime experience it was. They were professional and safe, and provided a great opportunity for folks to learn a little bit about wildlife management. #buckst4 #visitbigsky #yellowstonecountry #beyondyellowstone Posted by Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant on Sunday, September 1, 2019

The video also answers the age-old question about bears and where they – well.

Hopefully he gave Buck’s a good review on Yelp.