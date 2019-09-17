Officer dies, suspect arrested in Alabama shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KETK) – A Tuscaloosa police officer was shot and killed while trying to arrest a man he had chased into a house, according to local police.

Officer Dornell Cousette, 40, was killed on Monday after exchanging gunfire with a 20-year-old suspect. Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect.

Cousette was an Army veteran who was engaged with two daughters. He had been with the department for 13 years.

“Everybody loved him,” said Tubbs. “You could tell by the number of people that arrived at the hospital when we got the news. He was well thought of throughout the department. He was a hero.” Mitch Tubbs, Tuscaloosa Interim Polcie Chief

Cousette was the fourth Alabama police officer killed this year.