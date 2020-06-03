Officer assigned to Texas Capitol security tests positive for COVID-19

Military police Soldiers attached to the Texas Army National Guard’s 136th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade support local law enforcement during a protest in Austin, Texas, on May 31, 2020. On May 30, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott activated elements of the Texas National Guard to augment law enforcement throughout the state in response to civil unrest. The Texas National Guard will be used to support local law enforcement and protect critical infrastructure necessary to the well-being of local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

This article has been updated throughout.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A member of the security team tasked with guarding the Texas Capitol and its grounds has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the State Preservation Board.

“The agency was informed overnight that a case of COVID-19 had been confirmed at the Capitol,” State Preservation Board spokesperson Chris Currens said in an email Wednesday morning. “We understand the case involves the DPS/national guard security contingent temporarily assigned to the capitol.”

It was not immediately clear whether the person infected was a member of DPS or the Texas National Guard.

Additional security was assigned to the Capitol region to address demonstrations at the statehouse against police brutality.

After some protestors sprayed graffiti on the building and damaged a replica of a historic water fountain on Saturday, the grounds were sealed off to the public.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson responded to a request for information by saying that our request had been received.

“We appreciate your patience as we look into your inquiry,” an agency spokesperson wrote.

The Texas Military Department did not immediately return a request for additional details.

The Capitol itself has been closed to the public since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-May, a DPS Trooper assigned to the Capitol region tested positive for COVID-19.

