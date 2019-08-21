Off-duty deputy killed helping stranded motorist

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AmbulanceMGN_1462974912016.jpg

MORRIS, Ill. (AP) — An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy was killed when the stalled vehicle he was working on was hit. Sunday, Officer Ronald Prohasca, 50, was positioned in the engine compartment when the stalled vehicle was struck on a bridge in northern Illinois.

Authorities say several people were taken to the hospital. Prohasca was airlifted to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Matthew Taylor, of Morris, was cited for failing to reduce speed.

Prohasca was hired as a corrections officer in 1994 and became a deputy in 2004. The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC