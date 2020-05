MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Willow Creek Healthcare Centre, a nursing home in Mount Vernon, continues to find creative ways to keep residents entertained while in quarantine.

To keep spirits high, the Director of Marketing and Admissions, Miachel Herrera, came up with the idea to bring all of the fun of Christmas back for Mother’s Day.

Staff decorated the nursing home with Christmas lights, tinsel, and reindeer. The event even featured a singer in the court yard area.