Number of Americans with high blood pressure grows worse amid pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Obesity and hypertension have grown increasingly worse in the U.S. This can lead to increased heart problems and can prove to be a major risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The percentage of Americans with hypertension, otherwise known as higher blood pressure, is growing nationwide. Obesity, being one of the leading causes of uncontrolled high blood pressure, has immensely increased within the wake of the pandemic.

According to a study in The Journal of the American Medical Association, an analysis with data from over 18,000 patients with hypertension found that the proportion with hypertension had increased by 10 percent in 2017-18 compared to data collected from 2013-14.

More than 100 million Americans have high blood pressure which can lead to cardiovascular problems like heart attacks and strokes according to the American Heart Association. The pandemic is now adding more severity. If a person has COVID-19 and uncontrolled high blood pressure, the virus can become fatal.

Obesity parallels the growth of uncontrolled high blood pressure across the country.

“It’s truly life and death now. The number of people who are dying of obesity-related causes has significantly increased with COVID.” John Auerbach, President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health

Obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes are all correlated with poor dietary intake, as well as a lack of physical activity. The present circumstances associated with the pandemic have made the situation worse.

Doctors stress one of the most efficient ways to combat these conditions is to merely change your diet to healthier eating options.