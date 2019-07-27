North Tyler woman working to improve lives and the neighborhood

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kimberly Smith is on a mission.

Smith is working to clean up both the streets of North Tyler and the lives of some of that community’s residents.

She is a founder of Building Relationships in East Texas, a non-profit group dedicated to rehabilitating and educating ex-offenders in an attempt to help them reintegrate back into society and become productive citizens.

On Saturday, she and other volunteers were working to clean up North Tyler in a more literal way – by cleaning up Crescent Park, one of the community’s neighborhood parks.

“We decided to adopt a park a couple of months ago, so this is our first time to come and clean up Crescent Park in the neighborhood,” Smith said. “We are here today to try to let people know that we are here and get people involved the community involved in not just cleaning up but just helping out.”

Smith has set a big challenge for herself and BRET. She said she wants the north side to look more like the south side. And she’s determined to work until that happens.