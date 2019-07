Net Health has confirmed that three East Texas Botulism cases are not linked.

“NET Health can confirm that the reported cases are in no way linked, as has been determined by our follow-up investigations,” NET Health wrote. “We will continue to provide environmental surveillance of any potential cases and remain vigilant of public health emergency issues that may affect our Northeast Texas communities.”

Two of the cases were reported in Troup and one in Mineola.

