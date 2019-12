(KETK) – Nike’s new swimwear collection will include a full-coverage swimsuit and swim hijab.

The design will serve various needs for religious modesty, especially among Muslim women athletes, and preferences for sun protection.

Nike says that the fabric is lightweight, breathable, and fast-drying.

The full-coverage suit is available along with separate hijab, tunic tops, and swim leggings.

The line will be fully available to consumers on Feb. 1.