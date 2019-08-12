Nike launches kids’ sneaker subscription

Nike is stepping into the footwear subscription business.

Just in time for back to school season, there’s a new subscription service just for kids, called Nike Adventure Club.

The service allows parents to order shoes for children ages 2 to 10, as often as they want.

All you have to do is choose from three monthly tiers of subscription services ranging in price from $20 to $50.

Nike will send you an e-mail to pick from a selection of about 100 Nike and Converse styles.

The adventure kit arrives right at your door, with your child’s name on it.