NFL star, former Kilgore College player gifts $500k for new athletic training facility

BLOOMINGTON, MN – JANUARY 31: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on January 31, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Former Kilgore College Ranger and current Philadelphia Eagles football star Lane Johnson has given a $500,000 gift to the college to construct “The Lane” Athletic Performance Center.

It will be 3,800 square feet over what is mostly unused locker room.

“I wanted to give back to one of the places that was pivotal for helping with my success,” Johnson said.

The gift is one of the largest gifts ever given as a single donation to the athletics department at Kilgore College.

Construction on “The Lane” Athletic Performance Center is set to begin in the upcoming months and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.

“I’m finally in a place where I can make these things a reality and inspire the next generation to chase their dreams,” Johnson said. “It truly is an underdog story – coming from small-town East Texas to a JUCO to making it in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl. My whole purpose is to show them that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

Johnson was a quarterback and tight end for the Rangers in 2008. He then transferred to the University of Oklahoma and switched to offensive line.

He was named as a third-team All-American his senior year and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Johnson was a pivotal player on the Eagle’s offensive line when they went on to win Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.