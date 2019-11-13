NEXT LEVEL: East Texas athletes sign college commitments

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has long been known for producing outstanding athletes.

Football players generally grab the most attention, but the region produces male and female standouts in a wide variety of other sports as well.

Today those athletes signed papers signaling their college intentions.

DOUGLASS HIGH SCHOOL

Wyatt Tucker, pitcher, signed with Texas A&M baseball

KILGORE HIGH SCHOOL

Chase Hampton, pitcher, signed with Texas Tech baseball

Braydon Johnson signed to play baseball at Texas A&M-Texarkana

LONGVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Malik Henry signed with George Mason University men’s basketball

An emotional @malikhenry_35 signs with George @MasonMBB. The @LHS_LOBOSBBALL power forward is rated as the 14th best player in Texas, 38th best power forward in the country. Story at 6pm & 10pm Tonight on @KETK #bEASTtexas #txhshoops @LongviewISD pic.twitter.com/q5ymdBvOCu — Mike Alzamora KETK (@KETK_MikeA) November 13, 2019

LONGVIEW TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS

Rhett Sellers signed with Rutgers University men’s golf

SPRING HILL SCHOOL

Trent Gregson, University of Central Arkansas, men’s baseball

Hollan Hunter, Texas A&M men’s baseball

Caden Noah, UT Austin men’s baseball

TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE

Jason Bush signed with Texas State University

Audrey Gun signed with Gardner-Webb University in volleyball

Deandre Heckard signed with Stephen F. Austin State University

Malik Lawrence-Anderson signed with the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley

Shahada Wells signed with UT Arlington in men’s basketball

We’re here at @TylerJrCollege for the signing of Kayra Gun. She’s headed to play volleyball at Gardner Webb University in North Carolina. 🏐 #gobulldogs pic.twitter.com/fTAZquULIE — KETK NEWS (@KETK) November 13, 2019

Longview Lobo alum Jason Bush is headed to play at the next level. The TJC Apache Signed to play with Texas State this morning! 🏀 #gobobcats pic.twitter.com/UeyNeWZtfr — KETK NEWS (@KETK) November 13, 2019

TYLER LEE HIGH SCHOOL

Sydney McConnell signed with Mary Hardin Baylor University to play women’s golf

Annaka Watts signed with Texas Wesleyan University to play women’s golf

Watch KETK News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for more news about East Texas athletic signings.