NEXT LEVEL: East Texas athletes sign college commitments

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has long been known for producing outstanding athletes.
Football players generally grab the most attention, but the region produces male and female standouts in a wide variety of other sports as well.
Today those athletes signed papers signaling their college intentions.
DOUGLASS HIGH SCHOOL
- Wyatt Tucker, pitcher, signed with Texas A&M baseball
KILGORE HIGH SCHOOL
- Chase Hampton, pitcher, signed with Texas Tech baseball
- Braydon Johnson signed to play baseball at Texas A&M-Texarkana
LONGVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
- Malik Henry signed with George Mason University men’s basketball
LONGVIEW TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS
- Rhett Sellers signed with Rutgers University men’s golf
SPRING HILL SCHOOL
- Trent Gregson, University of Central Arkansas, men’s baseball
- Hollan Hunter, Texas A&M men’s baseball
- Caden Noah, UT Austin men’s baseball
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE
- Jason Bush signed with Texas State University
- Audrey Gun signed with Gardner-Webb University in volleyball
- Deandre Heckard signed with Stephen F. Austin State University
- Malik Lawrence-Anderson signed with the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley
- Shahada Wells signed with UT Arlington in men’s basketball
TYLER LEE HIGH SCHOOL
- Sydney McConnell signed with Mary Hardin Baylor University to play women’s golf
- Annaka Watts signed with Texas Wesleyan University to play women’s golf
