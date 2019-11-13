NEXT LEVEL: East Texas athletes sign college commitments

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has long been known for producing outstanding athletes.

Football players generally grab the most attention, but the region produces male and female standouts in a wide variety of other sports as well.

Today those athletes signed papers signaling their college intentions.

DOUGLASS HIGH SCHOOL

  • Wyatt Tucker, pitcher, signed with Texas A&M baseball

KILGORE HIGH SCHOOL

  • Chase Hampton, pitcher, signed with Texas Tech baseball
  • Braydon Johnson signed to play baseball at Texas A&M-Texarkana

LONGVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

  • Malik Henry signed with George Mason University men’s basketball

LONGVIEW TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS

  • Rhett Sellers signed with Rutgers University men’s golf

SPRING HILL SCHOOL

  • Trent Gregson, University of Central Arkansas, men’s baseball
  • Hollan Hunter, Texas A&M men’s baseball
  • Caden Noah, UT Austin men’s baseball

TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE

  • Jason Bush signed with Texas State University
  • Audrey Gun signed with Gardner-Webb University in volleyball
  • Deandre Heckard signed with Stephen F. Austin State University
  • Malik Lawrence-Anderson signed with the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley
  • Shahada Wells signed with UT Arlington in men’s basketball

TYLER LEE HIGH SCHOOL

  • Sydney McConnell signed with Mary Hardin Baylor University to play women’s golf
  • Annaka Watts signed with Texas Wesleyan University to play women’s golf

