SPECIAL REPORT: The importance of knowing what emojis mean

CONWAY, Ark. — Emojis have become a way of life. New emojis were released this week and everyone is scrambling to check out what’s new.

There are more than 2800 emojis to choose from and billions of emojis are used everyday from texts to social media.

The group that sends the most emojis are teens, recently our Aaron Nolan sat down with several students at Conway High School. Many of these students admitted to sending emojis on a daily basis.

One student explained the importance of emojis, “A picture is worth a thousand words.”

Another added, “It adds the extra spice. You know it shows that extra effort to show more emphasis on what you mean.”

As more and more emojis are used everyday the court system must learn this language.

Carol Crews is the Prosecuting Attorney for the 20th Judicial District in Arkansas she said, “Anything that occurs out in the real world we see in cases.”

“We have to be able to read the communications in our cases.”

“And not just to read them but to understand what it is they are saying to each other.”

Most of Crews current caseload involving emojis are Juvenile cases, although some cases include adults trying to lure kids.

She said, “Increasingly we are seeing criminals use emojis and use slang words to communicate a thought that perhaps they’re hoping law enforcement or the court system won’t be able to keep up with, or won’t be able to decipher, and that’s pretty scary.”

Crews added knowledge is important, “Parents have to understand what they’re kids are doing and really devote time to monitor.”