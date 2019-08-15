SPAM releasing pumpkin spice flavor this fall

Fall is right around the corner and with it comes a new pumpkin spice SPAM flavor rocking taste buds and recipe books around the country.

According to Hormel Foods Corporation, the new flavor is set to release Sept. 23 at Walmart.com and SPAM.com.

Hormel sent a recipe below if you’re interested in making SPAM Pumpkin Spice and Fall Vegetable Hash.

SPAM® Pumpkin Spice and Fall Vegetable Hash

Servings: 4                                           Prep time: 10 minutes                                   Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion diced

1 sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, diced

¼ pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered, about 1 cup

1 apple, peeled, cored and diced

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

4 fried eggs, if desired

Directions:

In a large cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook onions 3 minutes or until translucent. Add sweet potatoes and cook 7 to 10 minutes or until golden. Stir in SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, Brussels sprouts, and apple. Cook 5 to 6 minutes, or until heated through and well browned. Season with pepper.

Serve with eggs if desired.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

