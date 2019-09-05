1  of  2
Gov. Abbott issues 8 orders to improve reporting of possible mass shooting threats ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting

Newsfeed Now for September 5: Dorian slams the Carolinas; NFL’s 100th season kicks off

by: Matt Sewell

On Newsfeed Now for September 5, the conversation began in South Carolina. Dorian is lashing the Carolinas with strong winds and rain as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning. KLFY meteorologist Chris Cozart joined the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

RETURNING HOME: A Memphis couple is extremely thankful to be back home after escaping the destruction Hurricane Dorian left in the Bahamas.  WATN’s Rebecca Butcher reports.

STAYING STRONG: Weeks away from the one year anniversary of the death of an LSU basketball player who was tragically killed, his mother said she is still reeling from the loss of her only child.  WVLA’s Kennedi Walkers reports.

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends against Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has died after he was shot near the campus of another school in Baton Rouge. Police say in a news release that the 20-year-old Sims was shot around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, near the campus of Southern University. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Sims was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and died. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)(Photo: The Associated Press)

BIG GAME BOUND: The 100th NFL season kicks off tonight. WOOD’s Jack Doles joined Aaron to talk about the upcoming season and to preview his new show Big Game Bound.

