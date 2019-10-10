Newsfeed Now for October 10: One year after Hurricane Michael; KU coach speaks out about Snoop Dogg performance

On Newsfeed Now for October 10, the conversation began in Panama City, FL. One year later, we take a look at progress in Florida where Hurricane Michael made landfall. Mexico City Beach was the hardest hit place. WMBB News Director Tom Lewis joined the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

ADOPTION SCHEME: An attorney in Utah and Arizona with ties Northwest Arkansas has been indicted in an adoption scheme. Paul D. Petersen was charged with 11 felonies in Utah including human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud. KNWA Assignment manager Garrett Ferguson breaks down the case.

COACH SPEAKS OUT: The University of Kansas head men’s basketball coach Bill Self spoke about Snoop Dogg’s recent performance at KU during media day on Wednesday. KSNT’s Katherine Hoffman joins the conversation.

