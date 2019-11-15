Newsfeed Now for Nov. 15: Trump impeachment hearings resume; Homeless man’s random act of kindness

On Newsfeed Now for Nov. 15, we got the conversation started with day 2 of the Trump impeachment investigation hearings. On the stand today is Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Joe Khalil, political correspondent with our DC bureau filled us in on the latest testimony.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SCHOOL PADDLING @ 8:40 – Susan El Khoury with KARK in Little Rock, shared the story of a 13-year-old Arkansas boy who suffered bruises after being disciplined by a teacher. The teen’s mom has filed a police report over the punishment she says went too far. She also shared photos of bruises she says were still visible a week after her son was struck three times with a paddle.

HOMELESS MAN HERO @ 13:30 – Crystal Whitman with WVLA in Baton Rouge joined us with the touching story of a homeless man who stepped in to help a woman with car trouble. After he changed her tire, a photo of his good deed swept across social media. He was rewarded for his random act of kindness with a free motel room for five days.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

