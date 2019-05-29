Newsfeed Now for May 29: Tornadoes near KC; Dead dog found in TX pet shop freezer

On Newsfeed Now for May 29 we got the show started with details of a stormy Tuesday night in the Kansas City area which saw several tornadoes that injured at least a dozen people, downed trees and power lines, and damaged homes. KSNW’s Craig Anders gave us the recap.

Wednesday's other stories with scroll to times:

6:25 – SEVERE WEATHER THREAT – From Texas to the Midwest, millions more are on alert for a round of storms expected Wednesday. KTAL Meteorologist Josh Marcisz gave us the latest on what is forecast.

8:10 – SHOCKING DISCOVERY – An undercover investigation into a Texas pet store finds a dead dog in a freezer, and evidence of vet care neglect. KETK’s Mye Owens joined us with more of the disturbing details.

14:17 – UK JERSEY GIFT – A woman who lost her teen son in a shooting gets an unexpected gift from University of Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari. Wearing a UK basketball jersey would have been a dream come true for 16-year-old Taylon Vail. WATN’s Rebecca Butcher told us all about the kind gesture.

