Newsfeed Now for May 22: Paying criminals to get out of town; Big Race Indy preps

On Newsfeed Now for May 22 we got the show started with an interesting twist on fighting crime. A mayor in Mississippi says he’ll pay criminals to move out of town. He’s also got an offer for those who want a second chance to walk the straight path. WATN’s Tish Clark joined the conversation to tell us all about the plans.

Wednesday’s other stories with scroll to times:
7:10 – KEEPING THE FAITH – Louisiana family believes faith saved them from weather damage. When a storm rolled in Sunday, three trees fell around their Evangeline Parish home but something else in their yard was untouched. KLFY’s Sylvia Masters shared their story. 

12:00 – DRIVER’S SEAT – It’s almost time for drivers to start their engines at the Indy 500. The big race is Sunday. We revved up the excitement in an Indianapolis pit stop with WISH-TV’s Sierra Hignite.

Click on the video above to watch today’s show.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan. 

