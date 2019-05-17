Newsfeed Now for May 17: Rooster befriends Arkansas town; First turtle wheelchair

On Newsfeed Now for May 17 we started with the story of a rooster that won’t leave the post office in a Central Arkansas town. And that’s just fine with everyone he meets! KARK’s Tyler Thomason joined the show to tell us about his most interesting story of the week!

Friday’s other stories with scroll to times:

4:45 – A bird of a different feather is spreading happiness in East Texas. A peacock that strutted into a family’s yard was soon adopted by them. KETK’s AnnaLise Coble dropped in to tell us what they named him and how they’re sharing the popular peacock with the world.

9:25 – In Florida we found the first-ever turtle wheelchair. It’s helping an injured box turtle get a second chance thanks to some human kindness and ingenuity. WKRG’s Devon Walsh told us a veterinary technician made all the difference in this reptile’s life.

14:30 – Mississippi student gives nearly 800 gifts to his entire high school. The 16-year-old boy says the big reason for his generosity was the hope it will encourage his peers to serve others. WJTV’s Shay O’Connor told us it took the teen three years to make the grand gesture happen.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.